Un tiroteo en Austin, Texas, dejó al menos tres muertos

Un tiroteo que la policía de Austin, Texas, reporta como activo, dejó el menos tres muertos este domingo.

La policía de Austin respondió a un llamado de emergencia en el 9600 de Great Hills Trail.

El Condado de Austin-Travis reportó que hay tres adultos muertos en la escena. Hay 18 unidades en la escena y no hay heridos que hayan sido transportados a hospitales hasta el momento.

APD is currently on scene of an active shooting incident at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. All residents are advised to shelter in place and avoid the area. PIO en route. – PIO8

“La policía de Austin responde a un tiroteo en activo en Great Hills Trail y Rain Creek. Todos los residentes deben resguardarse y evitar el área”, pidió la policía a través de Twitter.

Alrededor de las 13:30 horas locales la policía seguía reportando que el pistolero estaba prófugo.

“Aparentemente es una situación doméstica aislada y no hay riesgo para el público en general”, informaron las autoridades.

At this time the Great Hills Trail scene is still active. We are still asking residents to shelter in place and report suspicious activity. While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public. -PIO8

— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 18, 2021