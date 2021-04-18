Un tiroteo en Austin, Texas, dejó al menos tres muertos

El pistolero está prófugo, indicaron las autoridades

Emergencia en Austin, Texas.
Foto: ETIENNE LAURENT / EFE
Por: Redacción

Un tiroteo que la policía de Austin, Texas, reporta como activo, dejó el menos tres muertos este domingo.

La policía de Austin respondió a un llamado de emergencia en el 9600 de Great Hills Trail.

El Condado de Austin-Travis reportó que hay tres adultos muertos en la escena. Hay 18 unidades en la escena y no hay heridos que hayan sido transportados a hospitales hasta el momento.

“La policía de Austin responde a un tiroteo en activo en Great Hills Trail y Rain Creek. Todos los residentes deben resguardarse y evitar el área”, pidió la policía a través de Twitter.

Alrededor de las 13:30 horas locales la policía seguía reportando que el pistolero estaba prófugo.

“Aparentemente es una situación doméstica aislada y no hay riesgo para el público en general”, informaron las autoridades.

Información en desarrollo…

