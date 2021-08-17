Britney Spears publica fotos en tanguita y sin sostén para mandar contundente mensaje

Britney Spears dejó de estar bajo la tutela de su padre hace algunos días y, tras de la guerra legal que mantuvo por muchos años, “la princesa del pop” publicó una serie de fotos posando topless que generaron una revolución en Instagram, pero entre medio de ellas dejó un tajante mensaje.

Las postales fueron tomadas en la misma sesión, en ellas la intérprete de “Oops!… I Did It Again” está vestida únicamente con unas botas altas color rojo, tanguita blanca y con el torso sin sostén. Para evitar la censura de la red social, cubrió su pecho con sus manos y una rosa roja donde deja en claro que se siente “bella” y “segura de sí misma”.

“No guys … I didn’t get a boob job in just a week … nor am I pregnant … I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food 😋 !!!! Before I show you more pics of my body … I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin !!!! In my opinion it’s quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer … no … I’m not talking in a strip club or a performance … just on a practical scale of being in your car and realizing you’re wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer !!!! The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer is DAMN I FEEL BETTER … therefore you think you look better !!! I’ve had a billion shows where I’ve done that and to my horror uhhh we’ll … sometimes I didn’t look so great … TOO MANY TIMES and it’s embarrassing as fuck but in my imagination it felt great !!!! I mean I don’t want anybody to see the big dimple on my ass but I feel like performing made me too self conscious about my body and that’s not attractive ….. anyways I bet you’re wondering why I’d expose my body NOW … well it’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the would has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!! I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am. I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!! No … I’m not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! And I will admit the FREE BRITNEY comments after I took my shirt off were actually really fucking funny !!! The Free Britney campaign started with all your amazing pink Free Britney shirts 👚 3 years ago !!! There’s a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine … my fans have always been so damn amazing and I love you all 🌹🌹🌹 !!!! Psss this was shot on holy Sunday yesterday ✨ !!!!”, escribió Britney Spears en la publicación que en apenas una hora superó los 863 mil corazones rojos y recibieron cientos de buenos comentarios.

(Desliza para ver todas las fotos)

Sigue leyendo