Mario Balotelli lo volvió a hacer: se burló de entrenador que lo llamó “sin cerebro” marcándole un doblete

Sergen Yalcin criticized Mario Balotelli and said he didn’t have a brain after his infamous miss against LA Galaxy.



Today, Balotelli came on as a sub against Besiktas and led Adana Demirspor to a comeback draw, and celebrated in front of Besiktas manager Yalcin like this. pic.twitter.com/BMbOnXH1zh— Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) September 21, 2021