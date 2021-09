Pandillero en libertad condicional le disparó a un rival que iba en bicicleta a plena luz en Nueva York; luego lanzó el arma desde la ventana de un apartamento

Yesterday, after an 18 y/o was shot on Brooklyn’s Gates Ave, the shooter fled to an area apartment. As cops surrounded the building, a gun was thrown from the window.



The 19 y/o shooter, already on probation for a previous weapons charge, is in custody & charged w/ att. murder. pic.twitter.com/2aLdM1nvb0— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) September 24, 2021