Cámaras de seguridad captan a una mujer rociando gasolina a las afueras de un Yeshivá de Nueva York

WANTED for AN Arson in front of 1609 Avenue J (Yeshiva of Flatbush) . #Brooklyn @NYPD70pct on 10/14/21 @ 7:27 PM an unidentified female poured gasoline in front of the Yeshiva and lit it on fire Reward up to $3500Seen them? Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/xiqmmnajgy