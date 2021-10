“Estaba viviendo el sueño americano” y llegó la pandemia: mujer inmigrante lucha por salvar legado familiar, famosa chocolatería de Nueva York

How many more of these stories do we need to hear? Residential rent is already going back up higher than pre-pandemic rates, we cannot leave small businesses behind in recovery. We need to pass #Intro1796 @usb_nyc

“They broke me…They doubled the rent."https://t.co/m7C3FFEfdD— Elizabeth Adams 🌱🚲🚇✊ (@ElizabAdams) October 14, 2021