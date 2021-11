Robo violento: joven mujer fue arrastrada por las escaleras tras ser asaltada en su hogar del Bajo Manhattan

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: On 11/14/21 at approx. 1:15 AM, vicinity of 2 Ave & E 5 St @NYPD9PCT Bronx. The suspect followed a 26 Y/O female victim into a residential bldg where he took her property & dragged her down the stairs. Any info call at 800-577-TIPS. Reward up to $3,500. pic.twitter.com/q7xf9F8q9u— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) November 17, 2021