Buscan a sospechoso de dos tiroteos, uno de ellos mortal en Harlem, Nueva York

🚨WANTED for HOMICIDE: On 11/17/21 at approx. 8:40 PM, in front of 2375 1 Avenue @NYPD25PCT Manhattan. The suspect is wanted in regard to a 34 year-old male victim that was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Any info call at 800-577-TIPS. Reward up to $3,500. pic.twitter.com/bKPbNLp3NN— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) November 22, 2021