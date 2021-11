Video: pelea violenta dejó a un hombre apuñalado por la espalda en bodega del Bronx, Nueva York

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 11/16/21 at approx. 12:50 AM, in front of 115 Dykman St @NYPD34PCT Manhattan. The suspect stabbed a 47 year-old male victim after getting into a physical altercation inside a store. Any info call at 800-577-TIPS. Reward up to $3,500. pic.twitter.com/lC2pPmX8xQ— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) November 23, 2021