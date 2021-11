Adolescente muere de varios balazos en bodega en Nueva York

⚡️ Family tells us of 18-year-old Keondre Adams, who was shot to death in a Staten Island deli



“He was so smart. He was in honors in school,” one said of the Eagle Academy and Petrides student.



“Best kid in the f—ing world,” Adams’ distraught mom said.https://t.co/4aVmxVd76l— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 22, 2021