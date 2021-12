El desempleo en Nueva York sigue duplicando la media nacional: otro gran reto para próximo alcalde Eric Adams

.@JParrott10007 w/@CenterNYC says NYC has regained fewer than 6 of every 10 jobs it lost since March '20 – the nation as a whole has regained more than 90% of lost jobs. NYC is struggling w/a "double whammy" btw commuters & tourists big absence.@nytimes:https://t.co/UtG73gNFPZ— NYCETC (@NYCETC_org) December 15, 2021