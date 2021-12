Real Madrid en paz: Carlo Ancelotti asegura que no tiene enfrentamiento contra “Isco”

🗣️ Ancelotti: "Isco? It's a complicated issue, on a personal and technical level. He hasn't had the opportunity to show what he has inside because the team without him has shown a lot. Now Isco can't play tomorrow due to bad luck and this match could've been important for him." pic.twitter.com/I7EaHL0q2M— Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) December 21, 2021