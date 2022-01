NYPD lanza alerta por latina desaparecida en Queens

MISSING: Have you seen Yecely Sanchez?

She was last seen yesterday at 9:30 PM, leaving her residence at 41-15 12th St in Queens. She is 5'1" tall & 110 lbs; last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, green sweats, & black sneakers.



Any info? Call or DM @NYPDTips 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/SuD7qnEVTN