VIDEOS: Estos son los tres goles nominados al Premio ‘Puskas’ de la FIFA

😱 We were all @sergio_regui after this went in



Erik Lamela's sensational rabona goal has been voted the @premierleague Goal of the Season. Will it be good enough to win the Argentinian the FIFA #Puskas Award?@ErikLamela | @SpursOfficial | @Argentina pic.twitter.com/yl6i2RszD3— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 5, 2021