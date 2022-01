Murió joven policía latino tras dos meses hospitalizado: fatalidad 64 por coronavirus en NYPD

It’s with great sadness we announce the passing of Police Officer Daniel Sanchez. Daniel was a 15-year veteran most recently assigned to @NYPDHighway. We pray that memories of Daniel bring his loved ones comfort as we vow to #NeverForget what he means to us and those we serve. pic.twitter.com/j9a1ZTMaSa— Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) January 19, 2022