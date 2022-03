Nueva York salvaje: mujer cortó dos veces la cara de otra con un cuchillo en el Metro

WANTED for ROBBERY: On 3/16/22 @ 10:30 PM, @NYPD60PCT, on a S/B 'D' line train, a 33-year-old victim was approached by the unidentified individual who displayed a knife & slashed her on both sides of her face. ANY info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500. pic.twitter.com/FHCrjbKeiS