Video de una oficial de Oklahoma riéndose de una mujer bipolar de 70 años en crisis causa indignación

Officer Ronni Corrocia laughs, "This is Going To Be Fun" before tasing and arresting 70-year-old bipolar woman, having a manic-episode.

The 'Tulsa Police Officer' was not fired or prosecuted.@TulsaPolice@48hours #Tulsa@DerrickNAACP @NAACPhttps://t.co/F59ZOlHLPs @MailOnline