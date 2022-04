Abuela sobreviviente del Holocausto se dice lista para salir con vida de los ataques rusos

🇷🇺💥🤛💪🇺🇦❤🇺🇦💪🤜💥🇷🇺



"I SURVIVED HITLER, SURVIVED STALIN AND I WILL SURVIVE THAT ASSHOLE PUTIN TOO!",



says 96-year-old Ukrainian Anastasia Gulej.

She survived the holocaust and

has now fled to Germany.

She is a true hero.



