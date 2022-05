Bombazo: El Bayern de Múnich confirmó que Robert Lewandowski pidió ser traspasado

Bayern director Salihamidžić: “Yes, Lewandowski informed me that he didn’t want to accept our offer and he would like to LEAVE the club”, tells @SkySportDE 🚨🇵🇱 #FCBayern



“Our position has not changed, Lewa has a contract until 2023. That is a fact. Proposal from Barcelona? No”. pic.twitter.com/rONf7E121J