Histórico: Tigres UANL y Angel City FC realizan la primera alianza entre clubes de EE.UU. y México

Join Angel City FC and Tigres UANL Femenil for a historic friendly to kick off a multi-year partnership between the two clubs. @TigresFemenil are the 2021 Liga MX Femenil Champion of Champions and have won four league titles, making them the winningest team in league history. pic.twitter.com/v2Qo2CCLga— Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) May 24, 2022