Ladrón de un Duane Reade en Manhattan ataca a trabajadores con un candado de bicicleta

🚨The 13th Precinct Detective Squad needs your help in identifying and locating the following individual wanted for a robbery from Duane Reade on 6th Ave in Manhattan on 5/31/22. If you have any info in regards please contact the 13th Squad or @NYPDTips #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/BjQPmTKFDx— NYPD 13th Precinct (@NYPD13Pct) June 2, 2022