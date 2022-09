Hombre se expone y tratar de agredir sexualmente a una mujer en una parada del metro de Brooklyn

🚨WANTED for an ATTEMPTED CRIMINAL SEX ACT: On 9/23 at 2:45 AM, on board a C train approaching the Lafayette Ave subway station, this man exposed his penis to a 36-year-old woman & attempted to have her engage in oral sex with him. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/wRTp2orpMk