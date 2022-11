Nike planea traer “de regreso” al Ronaldinho del FC Barcelona para enfrentar a Kylian Mbappé y Cristiano Ronaldo en su nuevo comercial [Video]

At a secret lab, a debate erupts…bias comes into play when discussing Mbappé and 2006 Ronaldinho. A multiverse will settle the score, but the discussion isn’t complete until Cristiano Ronaldo is finally pulled in. Watch the teaser ahead of the full film launch on Nov 16. #NikeFC pic.twitter.com/1s4Ex9trmz— Nike Football (@nikefootball) November 11, 2022