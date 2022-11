Hombre que bloquea el tránsito en Brooklyn ataca a policías de Nueva York y sale corriendo

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT ON A POLICE OFFICER: On 11/25/22 at approx 4:20 PM on the corner of Flatbush Ave & Avenue H in Brooklyn, officers observed a male blocking traffic. After being asked to move the male punched and shoved the officers. Contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS with info pic.twitter.com/Fdb88pFnNn