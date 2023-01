Carta de Michael Jordan en la temporada 1997 de la NBA se vendió por más de $800,000 dólares

This 1997 Upper Deck Michael Jordan Patch Auto (18/23) sold last night at @PWCCmarketplace for $840,000.



The card contains a patch from MJ's game-worn '92 All-Star Game jersey.



This example last sold in 2018 for $94,630.



That's 788% total appreciation, or 68.6% annually. 🤯📈 pic.twitter.com/RsQDF7WxA5