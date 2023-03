Ladrón roba $22,000 dólares en joyas con la ayuda de un vigilante mientras el dueño rezaba en una sinagoga de Brooklyn [Video]

Video of the perp broke into a car & stole $22k worth of jewelry in front of Satmar Shul on Rodney while the car owner was in Shul, the driver was followed by 2 perps, 1 of the perps walked into Shul to check if the victim doesn't see anything while other perp broke into the car. pic.twitter.com/VB7vqBaAqy— WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) March 12, 2023