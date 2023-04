Apuñalado “por no tener dinero”: ladrón frustrado hirió a peatón en calle de Nueva York

🚨WANTED for ATTEMPTED ROBBERY: On 4/5/23 at 2:30 AM, at Fulton St & Van Siclen Ave in Brooklyn, the suspect approached a 55-year-old male, demanded his wallet, then stabbed him multiple times when the victim stated he didn't have one. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/nfp8LIcwTx