Niña de 13 años acuchilló a un adulto en estación de tren y fue captada en video: acusación en Nueva York

Whether it’s Friday’s stabbing in Great Kills #StatenIsland or last night’s carjacking in Dyker Heights #Brooklyn, we are increasingly frustrated that NY’s ruling Democrats refuse to fix the laws they put in place that have increased crime & deteriorated quality of life. pic.twitter.com/stVBKmHUk3— Office of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (@RepMalliotakis) April 24, 2023