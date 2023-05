Reportes aseguran que Lionel Messi firmará con Al-Hilal por 500 millones de dólares al terminar la temporada de la Ligue 1

🚨💥 Leo #Messi is about to become a new #AlHilal player.



🤝 Personal terms ($500m/y) and fee for his father-agent agreed, confirmed.



✍️ Just signature on the contract is missing, expected at the end of Ligue1.



⏳ The arrival of the 🇦🇷 in 🇸🇦 seems to be a matter of time.🐓⚽ pic.twitter.com/fCYxgZuAfM