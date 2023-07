Macabro hallazgo en Nueva York: cliente encontró a dueño de bodega asesinado al entrar a comprar

🚨WANTED-HOMICIDE: 7/8/23 approx. 7:53PM, @ 444 Manor Rd @NYPD120PCT Staten Island. While attempting rob a grocery store the suspects shot a gun which struck a 35-yr-old male clerk causing his death. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 Reward UP to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/2EJY4Z6vbw