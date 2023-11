Venezuela goleó 3-0 a Nueva Zelanda en un debut soñado en el Mundial de Fútbol sub-17

Venezuela 🇻🇪 3-0 New Zealand 🇳🇿 | #U17WC



Venezuela open their group with a 3-0 thrashing of New Zealand, tying up the group with Germany. ⚽️⚽️⚽️



David Martínez started the scoring in the first half before a Leehan Romero brace extended the lead.



pic.twitter.com/SVHnD3FcLh