Prospecto venezolano está cerca de acordar un histórico contrato que podría llegar a los $142 millones de dólares

$82,000,000 guaranteed before playing 1 day in the big leagues.



The money, dilemma, and comparison for Jackson Chourio.



Chances are you have never heard of Jackson Chourio.



–



A breakdown of the player:



•He is a top 3 prospect in all of baseball.

•He signed for $1.8M in… pic.twitter.com/n7KmEKSU4x