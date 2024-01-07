Golden Globes 2024: Lista de ganadores

Aquí podrás conocer a los nominados y a los ganadores conforme se vayan dando a conocer.

Lista de ganadores de los Golden Globes 2024

Mejor Director

Bradley Cooper – MAESTRO

Celine Song – PAST LIVES

Christopher Nolan – OPPENHEIMER

Greta Gerwig – BARBIE

Martin Scorsese – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Yorgos Lanthimos – POOR THINGS

Mejor Película Animada

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Mejor Película Drama

Anatomy of a Fall ( GANADORA )

) Killers of the Flower Moon

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Mejor Película Musical o Comedia

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Mejor Película en idioma no inglés

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Mejor Banda Sonora Original

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – DANIEL PEMBERTON

Poor Things – JERSKIN FENDRIX

The Boy and the Heron – JOE HISAISHI

Oppenheimer – LUDWIG GÖRANSSON

The Zone of Interest – MICA LEVI

Killers of the Flower Moon – ROBBIE ROBERTSON

Mejor Canción Original

Addicted to Romance – BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

Dance the Night – MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT, DUA LIPA, CAROLINE AILIN

I’m Just Ken – MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT

Peaches – JACK BLACK, AARON HORVATH, MICHAEL JELENIC, ERIC OSMOND, JOHN SPIKER

Road to Freedom – LENNY KRAVITZ

What Was I Made For? – BILLIE EILISH, FINNEAS O’CONNELL

Mejor Actriz Drama

Annette Bening – NYAD

Cailee Spaeny – PRISCILLA

Carey Mulligan – MAESTRO

Greta Lee – PAST LIVES

Lily Gladstone – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Sandra Hüller – ANATOMY OF A FALL

Mejor Actriz – Musical o Comedia

Alma Pöysti – FALLEN LEAVES

Emma Stone – POOR THINGS

Fantasia Barrino – THE COLOR PURPLE (2023)

Jennifer Lawrence – NO HARD FEELINGS

Margot Robbie – BARBIE

Natalie Portman – MAY DECEMBER

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – THE HOLDOVERS (GANADORA)

Danielle Brooks – THE COLOR PURPLE (2023)

Emily Blunt – OPPENHEIMER

Jodie Foster – NYAD

Julianne Moore – MAY DECEMBER

Rosamund Pike – SALTBURN

Mejor Actor Drama

Andrew Scott – ALL OF US STRANGERS

Barry Keoghan – SALTBURN

Bradley Cooper – MAESTRO

Cillian Murphy – OPPENHEIMER

Colman Domingo – RUSTIN

Leonardo DiCaprio – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Mejor Actor Musical o Comedia

Jeffrey Wright – AMERICAN FICTION

Joaquin Phoenix – BEAU IS AFRAID

Matt Damon – AIR

Nicolas Cage – DREAM SCENARIO

Paul Giamatti – THE HOLDOVERS

Timothée Chalamet – WONKA

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Charles Melton – MAY DECEMBER

Mark Ruffalo – POOR THINGS

Robert De Niro – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Robert Downey Jr. – OPPENHEIMER ( GANADOR )

) Ryan Gosling – BARBIE

Willem Dafoe – POOR THINGS

Mejor Guión

Anatomy of a Fall – JUSTINE TRIET, ARTHUR HARARI ( GANADORA )

) Barbie – GRETA GERWIG, NOAH BAUMBACH

Killers of the Flower Moon – ERIC ROTH, MARTIN SCORSESE

Oppenheimer – CHRISTOPHER NOLAN

Past Lives – CELINE SONG

Poor Things – TONY MCNAMARA

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Mejor Actriz de Reparto (Serie)

Abby Elliott – THE BEAR

Christina Ricci – YELLOWJACKETS

Elizabeth Debicki – THE CROWN ( GANADORA )

) Hannah Waddingham – TED LASSO

J. Smith-Cameron – SUCCESSION

Meryl Streep – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Mejor Actriz en una serie musical o comedia

Ayo Edebiri – THE BEAR

Elle Fanning, THE GREAT

Natasha Lyonne – POKER FACE

Quinta Brunson – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

Rachel Brosnahan – THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

Selena Gomez – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Mejor Actriz en una serie de drama

Bella Ramsey – THE LAST OF US

Emma Stone – THE CURSE

Helen Mirren – 1923

Imelda Staunton – THE CROWN

Keri Russell – THE DIPLOMAT

Sarah Snook – SUCCESSION

Mejor Actriz (miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión)

Brie Larson – LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY

Ali Wong – BEEF (GANADORA)

Elizabeth Olsen – LOVE & DEATH

Juno Temple – FARGO

Rachel Weisz – DEAD RINGERS

Riley Keough – DAISY JONES AND THE SIX

Mejor Actor (miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión)

David Oyelowo – LAWMEN: BASS REEVES

Jon Hamm – FARGO

Matt Bomer – FELLOW TRAVELERS

Sam Claflin – DAISY JONES AND THE SIX

Steven Yeun – BEEF ( GANADOR )

) Woody Harrelson – WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS

Mejor Actor de Reparto (Serie)

Alan Ruck – SUCCESSION

Alexander Skarsgård – SUCCESSION

Billy Crudup – THE MORNING SHOW

Ebon Moss–Bachrach – THE BEAR

James Marsden – JURY DUTY

Matthew Macfadyen – SUCCESSION (GANADOR)

Mejor Actor en una serie musical o comedia

Bill Hader – BARRY

Jason Segel – SHRINKING

Jason Sudeikis – TED LASSO

Jeremy White – THE BEAR ( GANADOR )

) Martin Short – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Steve Martin – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Mejor Actor en una serie de drama

Brian Cox – SUCCESSION

Dominic West – THE CROWN

Gary Oldman – SLOW HORSES

Jeremy Strong – SUCCESSION ( GANADOR )

) Kieran Culkin – SUCCESSION

Pedro Pascal – THE LAST OF US

Mejor Performance en Stand-Up Comedy en Televisión

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact – AMY SCHUMER

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage – CHRIS ROCK

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon – RICKY GERVAIS ( GANADOR )

) Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love – SARAH SILVERMAN

Trevor Noah: Where Was I – TREVOR NOAH

Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer – WANDA SYKES

Mejor serie limitada de televisión, serie de antología o película para televisión

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Mejor Serie Musical o Comedia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

The Bear

Mejor Serie Drama

1923

Succession

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

