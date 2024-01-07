Golden Globes 2024: Lista de ganadores

Sigue en vivo los Golden Globes 2024 y conoce a todos los ganadores

Ganadores Golden Globes 2024.

Ganadores Golden Globes 2024. Crédito: SEBASTIEN VUAGNAT/AFP | Getty Images

Avatar de El Diario

Por  El Diario

Aquí podrás conocer a los nominados y a los ganadores conforme se vayan dando a conocer.

Lista de ganadores de los Golden Globes 2024

Mejor Director

  • Bradley Cooper – MAESTRO
  • Celine Song – PAST LIVES
  • Christopher Nolan – OPPENHEIMER
  • Greta Gerwig – BARBIE
  • Martin Scorsese – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
  • Yorgos Lanthimos – POOR THINGS

Mejor Película Animada

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Suzume
  • Wish

Mejor Película Drama

  • Anatomy of a Fall (GANADORA)
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Past Lives
  • The Zone of Interest
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer

Mejor Película Musical o Comedia

  • Air
  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • May December
  • Poor Things

Mejor Película en idioma no inglés

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Fallen Leaves
  • Io Capitano
  • Past Lives
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor Banda Sonora Original

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – DANIEL PEMBERTON
  • Poor Things – JERSKIN FENDRIX
  • The Boy and the Heron – JOE HISAISHI
  • Oppenheimer – LUDWIG GÖRANSSON
  • The Zone of Interest – MICA LEVI
  • Killers of the Flower Moon – ROBBIE ROBERTSON

Mejor Canción Original

  • Addicted to Romance – BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
  • Dance the Night – MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT, DUA LIPA, CAROLINE AILIN
  • I’m Just Ken – MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT
  • Peaches – JACK BLACK, AARON HORVATH, MICHAEL JELENIC, ERIC OSMOND, JOHN SPIKER
  • Road to Freedom – LENNY KRAVITZ
  • What Was I Made For? – BILLIE EILISH, FINNEAS O’CONNELL

Mejor Actriz Drama

  • Annette Bening – NYAD
  • Cailee Spaeny – PRISCILLA
  • Carey Mulligan – MAESTRO
  • Greta Lee – PAST LIVES
  • Lily Gladstone – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
  • Sandra Hüller – ANATOMY OF A FALL
  • Mejor Actriz – Musical o Comedia
  • Alma Pöysti – FALLEN LEAVES
  • Emma Stone – POOR THINGS
  • Fantasia Barrino – THE COLOR PURPLE (2023)
  • Jennifer Lawrence – NO HARD FEELINGS
  • Margot Robbie – BARBIE
  • Natalie Portman – MAY DECEMBER

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – THE HOLDOVERS (GANADORA)
Danielle Brooks – THE COLOR PURPLE (2023)
Emily Blunt – OPPENHEIMER
Jodie Foster – NYAD
Julianne Moore – MAY DECEMBER
Rosamund Pike – SALTBURN

Mejor Actor Drama

  • Andrew Scott – ALL OF US STRANGERS
  • Barry Keoghan – SALTBURN
  • Bradley Cooper – MAESTRO
  • Cillian Murphy – OPPENHEIMER
  • Colman Domingo – RUSTIN
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Mejor Actor Musical o Comedia

  • Jeffrey Wright – AMERICAN FICTION
  • Joaquin Phoenix – BEAU IS AFRAID
  • Matt Damon – AIR
  • Nicolas Cage – DREAM SCENARIO
  • Paul Giamatti – THE HOLDOVERS
  • Timothée Chalamet – WONKA

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Charles Melton – MAY DECEMBER
  • Mark Ruffalo – POOR THINGS
  • Robert De Niro – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
  • Robert Downey Jr. – OPPENHEIMER (GANADOR)
  • Ryan Gosling – BARBIE
  • Willem Dafoe – POOR THINGS

Mejor Guión

  • Anatomy of a Fall – JUSTINE TRIET, ARTHUR HARARI (GANADORA)
  • Barbie – GRETA GERWIG, NOAH BAUMBACH
  • Killers of the Flower Moon – ERIC ROTH, MARTIN SCORSESE
  • Oppenheimer – CHRISTOPHER NOLAN
  • Past Lives – CELINE SONG
  • Poor Things – TONY MCNAMARA

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

  • Barbie
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • John Wick: Chapter 4
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
  • Oppenheimer
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Mejor Actriz de Reparto (Serie)

  • Abby Elliott – THE BEAR
  • Christina Ricci – YELLOWJACKETS
  • Elizabeth Debicki – THE CROWN (GANADORA)
  • Hannah Waddingham – TED LASSO
  • J. Smith-Cameron – SUCCESSION
  • Meryl Streep – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
  • Mejor Actriz en una serie musical o comedia
  • Ayo Edebiri – THE BEAR
  • Elle Fanning, THE GREAT
  • Natasha Lyonne – POKER FACE
  • Quinta Brunson – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
  • Rachel Brosnahan – THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
  • Selena Gomez – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
  • Mejor Actriz en una serie de drama
  • Bella Ramsey – THE LAST OF US
  • Emma Stone – THE CURSE
  • Helen Mirren – 1923
  • Imelda Staunton – THE CROWN
  • Keri Russell – THE DIPLOMAT
  • Sarah Snook – SUCCESSION

Mejor Actriz (miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión)

Brie Larson – LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY
Ali Wong – BEEF (GANADORA)
Elizabeth Olsen – LOVE & DEATH
Juno Temple – FARGO
Rachel Weisz – DEAD RINGERS
Riley Keough – DAISY JONES AND THE SIX

Mejor Actor (miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión)

  • David Oyelowo – LAWMEN: BASS REEVES
  • Jon Hamm – FARGO
  • Matt Bomer – FELLOW TRAVELERS
  • Sam Claflin – DAISY JONES AND THE SIX
  • Steven Yeun – BEEF (GANADOR)
  • Woody Harrelson – WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS

Mejor Actor de Reparto (Serie)

  • Alan Ruck – SUCCESSION
  • Alexander Skarsgård – SUCCESSION
  • Billy Crudup – THE MORNING SHOW
  • Ebon Moss–Bachrach – THE BEAR
  • James Marsden – JURY DUTY
  • Matthew Macfadyen – SUCCESSION (GANADOR)

Mejor Actor en una serie musical o comedia

  • Bill Hader – BARRY
  • Jason Segel – SHRINKING
  • Jason Sudeikis – TED LASSO
  • Jeremy White – THE BEAR (GANADOR)
  • Martin Short – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
  • Steve Martin – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Mejor Actor en una serie de drama

  • Brian Cox – SUCCESSION
  • Dominic West – THE CROWN
  • Gary Oldman – SLOW HORSES
  • Jeremy Strong – SUCCESSION (GANADOR)
  • Kieran Culkin – SUCCESSION
  • Pedro Pascal – THE LAST OF US

Mejor Performance en Stand-Up Comedy en Televisión

  • Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact – AMY SCHUMER
  • Chris Rock: Selective Outrage – CHRIS ROCK
  • Ricky Gervais: Armageddon – RICKY GERVAIS (GANADOR)
  • Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love – SARAH SILVERMAN
  • Trevor Noah: Where Was I – TREVOR NOAH
  • Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer – WANDA SYKES

Mejor serie limitada de televisión, serie de antología o película para televisión

  • All the Light We Cannot See
  • Beef
  • Daisy Jones and the Six
  • Fargo
  • Fellow Travelers
  • Lessons in Chemistry

Mejor Serie Musical o Comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Jury Duty
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • The Bear

Mejor Serie Drama

  • 1923
  • Succession
  • The Crown
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • The Morning Show

Sigue leyendo:
· Alfombra roja de los Golden Globes 2024: Los mejores y peores vestidos
· Globos de Oro 2024: Una noche de glamour y nominaciones
· Los Globos de Oro: dónde se llevarán a cabo y cómo puedo verlos

En esta nota

Golden Globes

Suscribite al boletín de Entretenimiento

Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email

Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y Google Política de privacidad y Se aplican las Condiciones de servicio.

¡Muchas gracias!

Más sobre este tema
Trending
Trending
Contenido Patrocinado
Enlaces patrocinados por Outbrain

Suscribite al boletín de Entretenimiento

Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email

Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y Google Política de privacidad y Se aplican las Condiciones de servicio.

¡Muchas gracias!