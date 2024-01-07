Golden Globes 2024: Lista de ganadores
Sigue en vivo los Golden Globes 2024 y conoce a todos los ganadores
Aquí podrás conocer a los nominados y a los ganadores conforme se vayan dando a conocer.
Lista de ganadores de los Golden Globes 2024
Mejor Director
- Bradley Cooper – MAESTRO
- Celine Song – PAST LIVES
- Christopher Nolan – OPPENHEIMER
- Greta Gerwig – BARBIE
- Martin Scorsese – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
- Yorgos Lanthimos – POOR THINGS
Mejor Película Animada
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Mejor Película Drama
- Anatomy of a Fall (GANADORA)
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
Mejor Película Musical o Comedia
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Poor Things
Mejor Película en idioma no inglés
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Fallen Leaves
- Io Capitano
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – DANIEL PEMBERTON
- Poor Things – JERSKIN FENDRIX
- The Boy and the Heron – JOE HISAISHI
- Oppenheimer – LUDWIG GÖRANSSON
- The Zone of Interest – MICA LEVI
- Killers of the Flower Moon – ROBBIE ROBERTSON
Mejor Canción Original
- Addicted to Romance – BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
- Dance the Night – MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT, DUA LIPA, CAROLINE AILIN
- I’m Just Ken – MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT
- Peaches – JACK BLACK, AARON HORVATH, MICHAEL JELENIC, ERIC OSMOND, JOHN SPIKER
- Road to Freedom – LENNY KRAVITZ
- What Was I Made For? – BILLIE EILISH, FINNEAS O’CONNELL
Mejor Actriz Drama
- Annette Bening – NYAD
- Cailee Spaeny – PRISCILLA
- Carey Mulligan – MAESTRO
- Greta Lee – PAST LIVES
- Lily Gladstone – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
- Sandra Hüller – ANATOMY OF A FALL
- Mejor Actriz – Musical o Comedia
- Alma Pöysti – FALLEN LEAVES
- Emma Stone – POOR THINGS
- Fantasia Barrino – THE COLOR PURPLE (2023)
- Jennifer Lawrence – NO HARD FEELINGS
- Margot Robbie – BARBIE
- Natalie Portman – MAY DECEMBER
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – THE HOLDOVERS (GANADORA)
Danielle Brooks – THE COLOR PURPLE (2023)
Emily Blunt – OPPENHEIMER
Jodie Foster – NYAD
Julianne Moore – MAY DECEMBER
Rosamund Pike – SALTBURN
Mejor Actor Drama
- Andrew Scott – ALL OF US STRANGERS
- Barry Keoghan – SALTBURN
- Bradley Cooper – MAESTRO
- Cillian Murphy – OPPENHEIMER
- Colman Domingo – RUSTIN
- Leonardo DiCaprio – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
Mejor Actor Musical o Comedia
- Jeffrey Wright – AMERICAN FICTION
- Joaquin Phoenix – BEAU IS AFRAID
- Matt Damon – AIR
- Nicolas Cage – DREAM SCENARIO
- Paul Giamatti – THE HOLDOVERS
- Timothée Chalamet – WONKA
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Charles Melton – MAY DECEMBER
- Mark Ruffalo – POOR THINGS
- Robert De Niro – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
- Robert Downey Jr. – OPPENHEIMER (GANADOR)
- Ryan Gosling – BARBIE
- Willem Dafoe – POOR THINGS
Mejor Guión
- Anatomy of a Fall – JUSTINE TRIET, ARTHUR HARARI (GANADORA)
- Barbie – GRETA GERWIG, NOAH BAUMBACH
- Killers of the Flower Moon – ERIC ROTH, MARTIN SCORSESE
- Oppenheimer – CHRISTOPHER NOLAN
- Past Lives – CELINE SONG
- Poor Things – TONY MCNAMARA
Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Mejor Actriz de Reparto (Serie)
- Abby Elliott – THE BEAR
- Christina Ricci – YELLOWJACKETS
- Elizabeth Debicki – THE CROWN (GANADORA)
- Hannah Waddingham – TED LASSO
- J. Smith-Cameron – SUCCESSION
- Meryl Streep – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
- Mejor Actriz en una serie musical o comedia
- Ayo Edebiri – THE BEAR
- Elle Fanning, THE GREAT
- Natasha Lyonne – POKER FACE
- Quinta Brunson – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
- Rachel Brosnahan – THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
- Selena Gomez – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
- Mejor Actriz en una serie de drama
- Bella Ramsey – THE LAST OF US
- Emma Stone – THE CURSE
- Helen Mirren – 1923
- Imelda Staunton – THE CROWN
- Keri Russell – THE DIPLOMAT
- Sarah Snook – SUCCESSION
Mejor Actriz (miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión)
Brie Larson – LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY
Ali Wong – BEEF (GANADORA)
Elizabeth Olsen – LOVE & DEATH
Juno Temple – FARGO
Rachel Weisz – DEAD RINGERS
Riley Keough – DAISY JONES AND THE SIX
Mejor Actor (miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión)
- David Oyelowo – LAWMEN: BASS REEVES
- Jon Hamm – FARGO
- Matt Bomer – FELLOW TRAVELERS
- Sam Claflin – DAISY JONES AND THE SIX
- Steven Yeun – BEEF (GANADOR)
- Woody Harrelson – WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS
Mejor Actor de Reparto (Serie)
- Alan Ruck – SUCCESSION
- Alexander Skarsgård – SUCCESSION
- Billy Crudup – THE MORNING SHOW
- Ebon Moss–Bachrach – THE BEAR
- James Marsden – JURY DUTY
- Matthew Macfadyen – SUCCESSION (GANADOR)
Mejor Actor en una serie musical o comedia
- Bill Hader – BARRY
- Jason Segel – SHRINKING
- Jason Sudeikis – TED LASSO
- Jeremy White – THE BEAR (GANADOR)
- Martin Short – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
- Steve Martin – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
Mejor Actor en una serie de drama
- Brian Cox – SUCCESSION
- Dominic West – THE CROWN
- Gary Oldman – SLOW HORSES
- Jeremy Strong – SUCCESSION (GANADOR)
- Kieran Culkin – SUCCESSION
- Pedro Pascal – THE LAST OF US
Mejor Performance en Stand-Up Comedy en Televisión
- Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact – AMY SCHUMER
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage – CHRIS ROCK
- Ricky Gervais: Armageddon – RICKY GERVAIS (GANADOR)
- Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love – SARAH SILVERMAN
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I – TREVOR NOAH
- Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer – WANDA SYKES
Mejor serie limitada de televisión, serie de antología o película para televisión
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Beef
- Daisy Jones and the Six
- Fargo
- Fellow Travelers
- Lessons in Chemistry
Mejor Serie Musical o Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
Mejor Serie Drama
- 1923
- Succession
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
