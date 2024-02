Mujer acuchilló a taxista frente a iglesia en pelea por pago de tarifa en Queens, Nueva York

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Recognize this person? On 2/11/24 at 2 AM, the suspect was inside a taxi in front of 89-00 23 Avenue. When the taxi driver asked for payment, the individual slashed the victim in the neck, causing a laceration. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/gEa2O1xODI