Pasajero murió arrollado en el Metro de Nueva York; retrasos en varias líneas

No 6 service in The Bronx.



Northbound 6 trains end at 3 Av-138 St.



Consider 2/4/5 service.



Emergency teams are responding to someone struck by a train at Whitlock Av.



Some northbound 6 trains via the 4 line from 125 St to Burnside Av, where they will end. pic.twitter.com/Ft84x8u329