Biden y Trump aceptan reglas de debate por CNN el próximo 27 de junio en Atlanta

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, left, speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, June 9, 2024, and President Joe Biden speaks at White House in Washington, June 4, 2024. Biden won the Democratic caucuses in Guam and the Virgin Islands on Saturday, June 8, the final two contests of a 2024 primary calendar that has set the stage for a historic general election rematch against Trump. Biden and Trump have largely pivoted to the general election, despite the persistent protest votes they faced in later contests. (AP Photo) Crédito: AP | AP