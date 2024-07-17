Premios Emmy 2024: conoce a los nominados y fecha de la ceremonia
Este miércoles dieron a conocer a los nominados de los Premios Emmy 2024 y aquí en 'El Diario NY' te vamos a decir quiénes participarán por la estatuilla
Los Premios Emmy 2024 ya tienen nominados, fecha y horario de transmisión. La ceremonia 76° será celebrada el 15 de septiembre, momento donde definirán a los que se llevarán el galardón que entregarán en el L. A. Live Peacock Theatre del centro de Los Ángeles a las 8 de la noche de ese domingo.
Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Lionel Boyce, The Bear
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Paul Rudd, Only Murders In the Building
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadow
Mejor serie limitada o de antología
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville, The Crown
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph, Loot
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Mejor serie animada
- X-Men 97
- The Simpsons
- Scavengers Reign
- Bobs Burgers
- Blue Eye Samurai
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie o película limitada o de antología
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Mejor actriz principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofía Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Theo James, The Gentlemen
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
- Tadanobu Asano, Shо̄gun
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Mejor película para televisión
- Quiz Lady
- Red, White and Royal Blue
- Scoop
- Unfrosted
- Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Mejor actor principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor serie dramática
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Sigue leyendo:
· Priscilla Presley y Riley Keough acuden juntas a los Emmy tras rumores de distanciamiento
· El emotivo homenaje a Matthew Perry en el In Memoriam de los premios Emmy
· Barack Obama obtiene su primera nominación a los Emmy Awards por serie de Netflix
Trending