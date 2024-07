¿Por Caitlin Clark? Juego de Estrellas de la WNBA de 2024 el más visto de la historia

Last Saturday's 2024 #WNBAAllStar game on ABC was the most-watched EVER



🏀 3rd most-viewed #WNBA event EVER

🏀 Largest WNBA audience EVER on ESPN platforms

🏀 Largest WNBA Countdown EVER



