Mujer armada robó en motel en Nueva York: teoría policial

WANTED FOR ROBBERY: 7/17/24 @NYPD75Precinct 6:00 AM, the above perpetrator robbed an 18-year-old victim at knifepoint at 714 Conduit Blvd. ANY INFORMATION CALL 1-800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip to https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 pic.twitter.com/tHePZZA9L6