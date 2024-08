NYPD abatió a sujeto que se negaba a soltar su arma en East Harlem, según fuentes

East Harlem

1875 3rd Ave (near E 104th St)

Washington Houses (NYCHA)

12:37 a.m.



Police responded to a report of a man with a firearm.



Man shot by a police officer, multiple times in the back.



It seems he died from his wounds.https://t.co/ReRduXZr1X pic.twitter.com/npTWi4V38V