Shohei Ohtani firmó acuerdo exclusivo con Topps para tarjetas coleccionables

𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧: We’ve officially signed an exclusive long-term global trading card deal with Shohei Ohtani.



This deal includes autographs & relics, which you can expect to see in products for years to come.



We can't wait to get these cards in the hands of collectors!