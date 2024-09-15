Premios Emmy 2024: lista de ganadores
"The Bear" que partía como favorita está arrasando en las categorías de comedia en los Emmy 2024
A continuación te presentamos la lista de nominados y ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2024.
En esta edición, la número 76 en su haber, dos series partían como grandes favoritas, ambas de FX. Hablamos de “Shogun” y “The Bear”, la primera rompió récord con 26 nominaciones en total, mientras que “The Bear” partió ganando durante este noche en gran parte de sus nominaciones en las categorías de comedia.
A continuación te presentamos la lista de nominados y ganadores, la cual vamos actualizando según la premiación:
- Mejor serie de drama
- Fallout
- The Crown
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shogun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
- Mejor comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks Only1
- Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
- Mejor actriz de drama
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai, Shogun
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
- Mejor actor de drama
- Idris Elba, Hijack
- Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins, Fallout
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
- Dominic West, The Crown
Mejor actor de comedia:
En la categoría de mejor actor de comedia fue el actor Jeremy Allen White el que se quedó con la estatuilla por su trabajo en la serie “The Bear”, la cual goza con 23 nominaciones y ya lleva varias estatuillas en su poder para el cierre de esta nota.
- Estos eran los nominados:
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Mejor actriz de comedia:
En la categoría de mejor actriz de comedia la ganadora es Jean Smart por su trabajo en la serie “Hacks”, venciendo a una de las grandes favoritas de la noche para esta categoría, la joven actriz Selena Gómez por “Only Murders in the Building”.
- Ellas eran las nominadas:
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph, Loot
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Mejor actriz en serie limitada o serie o película antológica
Jodie Foster se lleva este premio que muchos esperaban se llevara Sofía Vergara por su personaje en la serie Griselda. Foster levanta el galardón por su personaje en la serie “True Detective”.
- Estas eran las nominadas:
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofia Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Mejor actor en serie limitada o serie o película antológica:
Richard Gadd se lleva su segundo premio de la noche por la serie “Baby Reindeer”, en esta ocasión no por guionista sino como mejor actor. Esta producción se emite por Netflix.
- Estos eran los nominados:
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia:
“The Bear” está arrasando en todas las categorías en las que se encuentra nominada. La serie vuelve a llevarse un nuevo premio, esta vez en la categoría de mejor actriz de reparto para Liza Colón-Zayas.
- Estas eran las nominadas:
- Carol Burnett, Palme Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Mejor actor de reparto en comedia
- Lionel Boyce, The Bear
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Mejor Actriz de Reparto:
Elizabeth Debicki se lleva el premio en esta categoría por su trabajo en “The Crown“, de Netflix.
- Ellas eran las nominadas:
- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville, The Crown
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Mejor actor de reparto en drama:
Billy Crudup se lleva el premio al mejor actor de reparto por “The Morning Show”. El actor se mostró abrumado al momento de recibir este reconocimiento y le dedicó la victoria a su familia, pidiendo disculpas por mostrarse tan nervioso.
- Estos eran los nominados:
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada o serie o película antológica:
Jessica Gunning es la ganadora en la categoría de Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada o serie o película antológica por su personaje en “Baby Reindeer”.
- Estas eran las nominadas:
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada o serie o película antológica:
El actor Lamorne Morris se impuso en esta categoría. Morris subió al escenario impresionado con su victoria, tanto que el tiempo se lo comió en escena mientras intentaba darle gracias a todos aquellos que han estado junto a él en este tránsito laboral. Morris le da así una victoria a la serie “Fargo”.
- Estos eran los nominados:
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Mejor actriz invitada en comedia
- Olivia Colman, The Bear
- Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building
- Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
- Mejor actor invitado de comedia
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building
- Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
- Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
- Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
- Will Poulter, The Bear
- Mejor actriz invitada de drama
- Michaela Coel, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
- Sarah Paulson, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Parker Posey, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Mejor actor invitado de drama
- Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun
- Paul Dano, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
- Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
- John Turturro, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Mejor Talk Show:
Jon Stewart se lleva el premio en la categoría de mejor “talk show” por el programa “The Daily Show“.
- Estos eran los nominados:
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Mejor show de variedades
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Mejor reality:
El mejor reality es The Traitors una producción de Peacock Original.
- Estos eran los nominados:
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
- Mejor host en reality o programa de competencias
- RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Alan Cumming, The Traitors
- Kristen Kish, Top Chef
- Jeff Probst, Survivor
- Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John, Shark Tank
- Mejor programa animado
- Blue Eye Samurai
- Bob’s Burgers
- Scavengers Reign
- The Simpsons
- X-Men ‘97
- Mejor película para TV
- Mr. Monk’s Last Case
- fQuiz Lady
- Red, White and Royal Blue
- Scoop
- Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story
- Mejor documental o especial de no ficción
- Jim Henson Idea Man
- The Greatest Night in Pop
- STEVE! (Martin) a documentary in 2 pieces
- Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
- Girls State
- Mejor documental o serie especial
- Beckham
- The Jinx — Part Two
- STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.
- Telemarketers
- Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of TV
Mejor dirección de una serie de drama
Con este premio para Frederick E.O. Toye comenzaron los reconocimientos para la serie Shо̄gun, que partía como gran favorita de la noche, pero que para las 7:20 hora de Los Ángeles, la serie sólo sostenía en alto este galardón en la ceremonia televisada.
- Estos eran los nominados:
- Stephen Daldry, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep,” The Crown
- Mimi Leder, “The Overview Effect,” The Morning Show
- Hiro Murai, “First Date,” Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Frederick E.O. Toye, “Chapter Nine: Crimson Sky,” Shо̄gun
- Saul Metzstein, “Strange Games,” Slow Horses
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield, “Beat L.A.,” Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Mejor dirección de una serie de comedia:
Christopher Storer se lleva el premio en la categoría de Mejor dirección de una serie de comedia por la serie “The Bear”, quien agradeció a FX por el apoyo a este show.
- Estos eran los nominados:
- Randall Einhorn, “Party,” Abbott Elementary
- Christopher Storer, “Fishes,” The Bear
- Ramy Youssef, “Honeydew,” The Bear
- Guy Ritchie, “Refined Aggression,” The Gentlemen
- Lucia Aniello, “Bulletproof,” Hacks
- Mary Lou Belli, “I’m The Pappy,” The Ms. Pat Show
Mejor dirección de una serie limitada o película para TV:
Esta categoría fue presentada por los actores Diego Luna y Gael García Bernal, quienes lo hicieron hablando en completo español, sin traducción alguna, haciéndole un guiño total a los más de 50 millones de latinos que forman parte de la sociedad estadounidense.
En esta categoría el ganador fue Steven Zaillian por “Ripley”.
- Estos fueron los nominados:
- Weronika Tofilska, “Episode 4,” Baby Reindeer
- Noah Hawley, “The Tragedy of the Commons,” Fargo
- Gus Van Sant, “Pilot,” Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Millicent Shelton, “Poirot,” Lessons in Chemistry
- Steven Zaillian, Ripley
- Issa López, True Detective: Night Country
Mejor guion de serie de comedia:
Los mejores guionistas y ganadores de esta categoría son: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky por “Hacks“.
- Estos fueron los nominados:
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, “Bulletproof”, Hacks
- Jake Bender and Zach Dunn, “Pride Parade,” What We Do in the Shadows
- Quinta Brunson, “Career Day,” Abbott Elementary
- Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, “Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good,” The Other Two
- Meredith Scardino and Sam Means, “Orlando,” Girls5eva
- Christopher Storer and Joanna Carlo, “Fishes,” The Bear
Mejor guion de serie de drama:
Will Smith subió al escenario haciendo una broma con su nombre, asegurando que subía al escenario en paz, haciendo alusión al momento en el que el actor Will Smith subió al escenario durante una entrega de premios Óscar y terminó abofeteando al comediante Chris Rock.
El guionista Smith ganó en la categoría de mejor guión de serie dramática por “Negotiating With Tigers,” Slow Horses.
- Estos eran los nominados:
- Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente, “Anjin,” Shōgun
- Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare, “Ritz,” The Crown
- Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, “The End,” Fallout
- Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, “First Date,” Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Will Smith, “Negotiating With Tigers,” Slow Horses
Mejor guion por serie de edición limitada:
Richard Gadd gana en esta categoría dejándole al público un fuerte mensaje de superación, explicando que sin importar las circunstancias la vida siempre te da la oportunidad de levantarte y cambiar tu presente para mejorar tu futuro. Gadd gana el categoría de mejor guión por “Baby Reindeer” de Netflix.
- Estos eran los nominados:
- Charlie Brooker, “Joan Is Awful,” Black Mirror
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Noah Hawley, “The Tragedy of the Commons,” Fargo
- Issa López, “Part 6,” True Detective: Night Country
- Ron Nyswaner, “You’re Wonderful,” Fellow Travelers
- Steven Zaillian, Ripley
Mejor guión de series de variedades:
John Oliver es el ganador en esta categoría por su programa “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” de HBO.
- Estos eran los nominados:
- The Daily Show
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Mejor guión de especial de variedades:
El ganador en esta categoría es Alex Edelman, quien recibió este premio al borde las lágrimas sin poder creer estar recibiendo este reconocimiento, por primera vez. Este es otro premio para HBO, en una noche en donde la empresa no partía como favorita.
- Estos eran los nominados:
- The Oscars
- Mike Birbiglia, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
- John Early, Now More Than Ever
- Alex Edelman, Just for Us
- Jacqueline Novak, Get On Your Knees
