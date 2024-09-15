Hoy se entregan los premios Emmy 2024: hora y canal de transmisión
En Estados Unidos esta ceremonia se emitirá por la cadena ABC, en el horario de la 8PM, hora del este
Hoy por la noche se llevará acabo la 76ª edición de los premios Emmy, los cuales se llevarán acabo en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, California. En Estados Unidos esta ceremonia se emitirá por la cadena ABC, en el horario de la 8PM, en el horario del este. En Latinoamérica, por otra parte, podrán seguirse en vivo a través de la señal de TNT.
Horarios por región y/o país
- México: 6:00 p.m.
- Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
- Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
- Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.
- Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
- Chile: 9:00 p.m.
- Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.
Esta noche se premiará lo mejor de lo mejor de la pantalla chica, en donde dos grandes producciones partes como favoritas, lo que representa un gran honor para la FX, ya que ambas series le pertenecen, hablamos de ‘Shogun’, con 25 ternas para competir y ‘The Bear’ con 23 nominaciones.
La red carpet
Como en muchas de las premiaciones, la alfombra roja tendrá su momento único y especial. Esta empezará horas antes de la entrega de premios, donde se espera que desfilen algunos de los nominados. Entre los que se destacan personalidades como: Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Jeremy Allen White, Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West, Imelda Staunton o la colombiana Sofía Vergara, que aspira a llevarse el premio a mejor actriz de una miniserie por su interpretación en ‘Griselda’ de Netflix.
Lista completa de nominados al Emmy 2024
- Mejor serie de drama
- Fallout
- The Crown
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shogun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
- Mejor comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks Only1
- Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
La serie “Palm Royal” es una de las grandes nominadas de esta noche en la categoría de Mejor Comedia. De esta producción conversamos con Jason Canela, sobre su personaje en una producción que también cuenta con la participación de Ricky Martín.
- Mejor serie limitada o antológica
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
- Mejor actriz de drama
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai, Shogun
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
- Mejor actor de drama
- Idris Elba, Hijack
- Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins, Fallout
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
- Dominic West, The Crown
- Mejor actor de comedia
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
- Mejor actriz de comedia
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph, Loot
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
- Mejor actriz en serie limitada o serie o película antológica
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofia Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Mejor actor en serie limitada o serie o película antológica
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
- Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia
- Carol Burnett, Palme Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Mejor actor de reparto en comedia
- Lionel Boyce, The Bear
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Mejor actriz de reparto en drama
- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville, The Crown
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
- Mejor actor de reparto en drama
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada o serie o película antológica
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
- Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada o serie o película antológica
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Mejor actriz invitada en comedia
- Olivia Colman, The Bear
- Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building
- Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
- Mejor actor invitado de comedia
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building
- Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
- Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
- Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
- Will Poulter, The Bear
- Mejor actriz invitada de drama
- Michaela Coel, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
- Sarah Paulson, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Parker Posey, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Mejor actor invitado de drama
- Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun
- Paul Dano, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
- Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
- John Turturro, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Mejor Talk Show
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Mejor show de variedades
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
- Mejor reality
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
- Mejor host en reality o programa de competencias
- RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Alan Cumming, The Traitors
- Kristen Kish, Top Chef
- Jeff Probst, Survivor
- Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John, Shark Tank
- Mejor programa animado
- Blue Eye Samurai
- Bob’s Burgers
- Scavengers Reign
- The Simpsons
- X-Men ‘97
- Mejor película para TV
- Mr. Monk’s Last Case
- fQuiz Lady
- Red, White and Royal Blue
- Scoop
- Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story
- Mejor documental o especial de no ficción
- Jim Henson Idea Man
- The Greatest Night in Pop
- STEVE! (Martin) a documentary in 2 pieces
- Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
- Girls State
- Mejor documental o serie especial
- Beckham
- The Jinx — Part Two
- STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.
- Telemarketers
- Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of TV
- Mejor dirección de una serie de drama
- Stephen Daldry, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep,” The Crown
- Mimi Leder, “The Overview Effect,” The Morning Show
- Hiro Murai, “First Date,” Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Frederick E.O. Toye, “Chapter Nine: Crimson Sky,” Shо̄gun
- Saul Metzstein, “Strange Games,” Slow Horses
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield, “Beat L.A.,” Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
- Mejor dirección de una serie de comedia
- Randall Einhorn, “Party,” Abbott Elementary
- Christopher Storer, “Fishes,” The Bear
- Ramy Youssef, “Honeydew,” The Bear
- Guy Ritchie, “Refined Aggression,” The Gentlemen
- Lucia Aniello, “Bulletproof,” Hacks
- Mary Lou Belli, “I’m The Pappy,” The Ms. Pat Show
- Mejor dirección de una serie limitada o película para TV
- Weronika Tofilska, “Episode 4,” Baby Reindeer
- Noah Hawley, “The Tragedy of the Commons,” Fargo
- Gus Van Sant, “Pilot,” Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Millicent Shelton, “Poirot,” Lessons in Chemistry
- Steven Zaillian, Ripley
- Issa López, True Detective: Night Country
- Mejor guion de serie de comedia
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, “Bulletproof,” Hacks
- Jake Bender and Zach Dunn, “Pride Parade,” What We Do in the Shadows
- Quinta Brunson, “Career Day,” Abbott Elementary
- Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, “Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good,” The Other Two
- Meredith Scardino and Sam Means, “Orlando,” Girls5eva
- Christopher Storer and Joanna Carlo, “Fishes,” The Bear
- Mejor guion de serie de drama
- Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente, “Anjin,” Shōgun
- Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare, “Ritz,” The Crown
- Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, “The End,” Fallout
- Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, “First Date,” Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Will Smith, “Negotiating With Tigers,” Slow Horses
- Mejor guion por serie de edición limitada
- Charlie Brooker, “Joan Is Awful,” Black Mirror
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Noah Hawley, “The Tragedy of the Commons,” Fargo
- Issa López, “Part 6,” True Detective: Night Country
- Ron Nyswaner, “You’re Wonderful,” Fellow Travelers
- Steven Zaillian, Ripley
- Mejor guión de series de variedades
- The Daily Show
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
- Mejor guión de especial de variedades
- The Oscars
- Mike Birbiglia, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
- John Early, Now More Than Ever
- Alex Edelman, Just for Us
- Jacqueline Novak, Get On Your Knees
