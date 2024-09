Hombre de Brooklyn apuñalado en el pecho por un extraño en ataque al azar

WANTED-ASSAULT On 9/14/24 @NYPD78Pct

a 32-yr-old victim was walking in front of 54 7 Ave when an unidentified male approached him & stabbed him one time in the chest. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post on our website https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 Reward up to $3,500. pic.twitter.com/gYtJReiASz