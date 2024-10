Exgobernador de Nueva York David Paterson y su hijastro sufren ataque en Manhattan

🚨WANTED for GANG ASSAULT: On October 4, 2024, at approximately 8:35 PM, in the vicinity of 1871 2nd Avenue, a group of individuals were involved in a gang assault incident.



If you have any information, please contact CrimeStoppers:

– Visit https://t.co/eTkmlNemAX

– DM @NYPDTips… pic.twitter.com/aRbq30Gm3F