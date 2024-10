“Fluffy popcorn”: la receta viral en TikTok con riesgos para la salud

Halloween Fluffy Popcorn👻✨🖤 RECIPE BELOW • melt 1 stick of butter • add in a 10oz bag of marshmallows and combine with butter until melted • mix in half a bag of cake mix • fold in one bag of popcorn (I used @LesserEvil Snacks Himalayan Pink Salt) • add any leftovers to a pan to eat as popcorn rice krispy treats! #fluffypopcorn #popcornricekrispies #marshmallowpopcorn #halloweentreats #halloweendessert #halloweensnacks #pinterestaesthetic