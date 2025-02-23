SAG Awards 2025: lista completa de ganadores
Este 23 de febrero se celebró la 31ª edición de los premios anuales del Sindicato de Actores de Cine en Los Ángeles
Este domingo se celebra la 31ª edición de los premios anuales del Sindicato de Actores de Cine (SAG-AFTRA, por sus siglas en inglés). Un prestigioso evento que premia lo mejor del cine y la televisión durante el último año.
El evento se realizó en el Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall de Los Ángeles y los grandes favoritos de la noche fueron Wicked y Shōgun.
Lista de ganadores SAG Awards 2025 (Cine)
Mejor película
- Anora
- A complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Mejor actor principal
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Mejor actriz principal
- Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
Mejor actor de reparto
- Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain (GANADOR)
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
- Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez (GANADORA)
Mejor equipo de especialistas
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- The Fall Guy
- Gladiator II
- Wicked
Lista de ganadores SAG Awards 2025 (Televisión)
Mejor serie de drama
- Bridgerton, Netflix
- The Day of the Jackal, Peacock
- The Diplomat, Netflix
- Shōgun, FX
- Slow Horses, Apple TV+
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary, ABC
- The Bear, FX/Hulu
- Hacks, Max
- Only Murders in the Buidling, Hulu
- Shrinking, Apple TV+
Mejor actor en serie de drama
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Jeff Bridge, The Old Man
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun (GANADOR)
Mejor actriz en serie de drama
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun (GANADOR)
Mejor actor en serie de comedia
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (GANADOR)
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks (GANADORA)
Mejor actor en miniserie o película de TV
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin (GANADOR)
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Mejor actriz en miniserie o película de TV
- Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (GANADORA)
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Mejor Interpretación del Reparto de una Serie Dramática
- Bridgerton
- El Chacal
- La Diplomática
- Shōgun (GANADOR)
- Slow Horses
Mejor equipo de especialistas en una serie
- The Boys, Prime Video
- Fallout, Prime Video
- House of the Dragon, HBO
- The Penguin, HBO
- Shōgun, FX
