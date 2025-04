Grupo de 17 trabajadores de destilería gana $50 mil con un boleto de Powerball en Kentucky

From Bourbon bottling to Powerball winning 💰 A group of 17 workers at Barton 1792 Distillery are celebrating a $50,000 Powerball win! The group has played in a weekly office pool for over a year. Join us in congratulating them on this WINNER WEDNESDAY! 🙌 https://t.co/WLtQX8YgQp pic.twitter.com/gbvvqW00BO