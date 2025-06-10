Combating Disinformation Targeted Toward Spanish-Speaking New Yorkers

Disinformation targeting Spanish-speaking voters threatens our community’s ability to make our voices heard in local elections. At NYC Votes, the voter engagement initiative of the NYC Campaign Finance Board, a nonpartisan, independent city agency that encourages New Yorkers to engage with their local democracy, our goal is to ensure all voters know their rights, including the right to vote in their language and the right to bring an interpreter to the polls.

To achieve these goals and help neutralize the spread of disinformation, we need to meet Spanish-speaking New Yorkers where they are, ensuring that their communities have access to the tools they need to make informed decisions at the polls this June.

Disinformation is the intentional creation of false information that is crafted and disseminated to cause harm. False information is usually spread using social media and messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, taking advantage of the platforms’ poor moderation of Spanish-language content.

The online spread of disinformation is always a problem, but it has a particular impact on how Spanish-speaking voters engage with elections. According to a 2024 NYU research study, Latinos who used Spanish-language social media were more likely to believe misinformation narratives circulating during the 2022 election cycle than were Latinos who did not use Spanish-language social media. We want to ensure that Spanish-speaking voters have plentiful access to trustworthy information about voting in the 2025 election cycle, where several New York City offices will be on the ballot.

To combat the spread of election-related disinformation, NYC Votes has created a community-centerededucational approach to meet the needs of Latino communities. We want New Yorkers to know they can trust us as a source for voting information and rights. To build that trust, we start by partnering with community-based organizations that share our values of strengthening civic participation. These partnerships are long-term, not just when it’s time to get out the vote.

This year, we are building on partnerships we have forged from the last citywide election in 2021, where we partnered with NALEO Educational Fund and Dominicanos USA to provide Spanish-language training on Ranked Choice Voting and using ballot-marking devices. These partnerships are essential to ensure we, as the local government, can reach NYC Voters in their language, allowing Spanish-speaking voters to access the information they need. This includes collaborating with partners to facilitate educational workshops with community-based organizations such as The Hispanic Federation.

This election, voters will weigh in on candidates for Mayor, City Council, Comptroller, Public Advocate, Borough President, and District Attorneys (depending on your borough). These representatives decide funding for social services like public schools, libraries, safe streets, and parks.

New Yorkers are eligible to vote if they are a registered voter, are at least 18 years old, a US citizen, and are in line at their poll site before it is scheduled to close. NYC Votes prioritizes reaching immigrant communities and communities that primarily speak a language other than English to make sure that those eligible to vote have access to the information they need. Every New Yorker should be aware of their rights at the polls; visit www.nycvotes.org/how-to-vote/voting-rights/ for more information.

Not only is our website available in Spanish, but at certain poll sites, voters can also get a ballot in Spanish. (The Board of Elections also prints ballots in Korean, Bengali, and Chinese, as well as English and Spanish.) If individuals are not eligible to vote, there are many other ways to be civically engaged, like volunteering with a campaign or community organization.

The deadline to register to vote in this year’s primary election is June 14, 2025. Election Day is Tuesday, June 24th, but New Yorkers can vote early starting Saturday, June 14, through Sunday, June 22. To learn more about who is going to be on your ballot, tune into the 2025 election debates for candidates running for citywide office (mayor, comptroller, public advocate). Visit nycvotes.org/whats-on-the-ballot/2025-nyc-candidate-debates/ for information on when and where to watch the 2025 City Debates to learn more about the candidates on your ballot. For continued up-to-date, valid information, visit NYCVotes.org to stay informed about city elections, community events, and ways you can get involved.

In a moment where people are already distrustful of the government, it is more important than ever before for us to help increase civic participation by considering the unique needs of communities, which in turn can help voter turnout.

Jadel Munguia is Assistant Press Secretary of NYC Votes,