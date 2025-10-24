Latino Voices Can Decide New Jersey’s Future, And Mikie Sherrill Is Listening

I was born and raised in Paterson, the daughter of Puerto Rican parents who came to New Jersey with faith in the American Dream. My father worked for the City of Paterson, my mother cared for our home and our neighbors, and both taught me that service to others is the highest calling. In our household, there was always an extra seat at the table for whoever needed it because in our community, we take care of one another. Mikie Sherrill has shown she shares these values and dedication to service.

Those values have guided me my entire life. From my years in Paterson’s city government to becoming the first Latina elected to represent New Jersey’s 35th Legislative District, and later as a State Senator and now a Member of Congress, I’ve spent my career fighting for working families, better schools, affordable health care, and a fair shot for the next generation.

But today, the same families I’ve always fought for are being squeezed harder than ever. Prices keep going up, energy bills are out of control, and this administration’s reckless policies are driving instability that hits Latino and working families the hardest. I hear it every day from Bergen to Passaic: people are working harder than ever just to stay afloat.

We need a governor who understands those struggles and will fight for us. That’s why I’m proud to support Mikie Sherrill.

Mikie has always shown up for our communities. As a Navy pilot, federal prosecutor, and Congresswoman, she has never shied away from tough fights. She leads with integrity and steadiness while others chase headlines. And she meets Latino voters where we are — in our neighborhoods, small businesses, and schools — to talk about what really matters: lowering costs, creating good-paying jobs, and giving our kids a fair shot.

That is the kind of leadership New Jersey needs right now.

Latino voters will play a decisive role in this election. In cities like Paterson and Passaic, where Latino families have long powered our economy and culture, too many are questioning whether either party really sees them. In 2024, we saw what happens when voters who feel ignored stay home or look elsewhere. But our community’s values of family, faith, hard work, and opportunity are New Jersey’s values. When we are engaged and believe our voices matter, we decide elections.

Mikie understands that. She is not taking Latino voters for granted. Her plan to lower utility bills, expand first-time homebuyer assistance, and cut the red tape that holds small business owners back will make a real difference for families across the state. Her “Save You Time and Money” agenda will make our state government work for people again, especially for small businesses that just need a fair chance to prosper.

Meanwhile, her opponent Jack Ciattarelli has made his choice clear. He repeatedly endorsed the Republican price hike bill that is raising healthcare premiums on hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans and instituted the largest cut to Medicaid in American history. In his own words, he thinks our hard working families should take on “pain” to pay for Trump’s tariffs. He may talk about affordability, but his record tells another story.

I know our community. We are not asking for special treatment; we are asking to be seen, respected, and heard. We want leaders who understand what it means to work hard and build something better for the next generation.

Mikie Sherrill is that leader. She does not see our Latino community as an afterthought. She sees us as central to New Jersey’s future.

As a mother, grandmother, and proud daughter of Puerto Rican parents who came here with nothing but a dream, I believe in a New Jersey where every family can thrive, no matter their zip code or the language they speak at home.

This November, our community has the power to shape that future. Let’s use it. Let’s send a message that Latino voices matter and that we are ready for a governor who fights for us. Let’s elect Mikie Sherrill.

(*) Democrat Rep. Nellie Pou represents District 09 in New Jersey, which has a 43.52% Hispanic population.

The texts published in this section are the authors’ sole responsibility, and El Diario assumes no responsibility for them.